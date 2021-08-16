Tana River blacksmith keeps alive ancient skill of metal art

Athman Saed teaches his son how to cut metal at his working station in Old Town, Tana River County

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

The ancient skill of turning metal into implements may be long forgotten and replaced by modern technology, but for Athman Saed, old is gold.

