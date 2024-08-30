Four die in Tana River as two herder communities clash

Four people, among them a five-year old child, have died following a clash between two herder communities in Bangale Sub-County, Tana River County.

The incident has been linked to a revenge act following the arrest of two rape suspects by the Bangale Police.

Tana River County Commissioner David Koskei said the raw that started on Wednesday resulted to the death of four people, who were laid to rest in Tula village on Thursday.

"A woman was allegedly raped by some two young men from the native community, hence the arrest of the suspects did not sit well with members of their community who decided to attack the community that had reported the incident," said Mr Koskei.

The County Commissioner said the incident has caused tension and called on the elders to champion for peace among the two communities by finding a way to settle the loss with the deceased's family.

"That was an unfortunate incident, it should not have happened. It is a matter that we want to trust the elders with resolving peacefully even as we investigate the underlying causes for such loss," he said.

The County Commissioner, who led the two communities to commit to not retaliating, said the situation in the area is calm. He urged the residents to desist from provoking further incidences.

Meanwhile, bereaved families have called for speedy investigations into the incident, blaming the police for slacking on duty.

Mr Abdikadir Mohammed, an eyewitness, said they reported the threat to life to the police earlier, but no action was taken.

"They threatened us at the water point, they warned us that they were going to return and true to their word, they waylaid us at the water point with crude weapons," he said.

Nassir Badi said that despite making an emergency call to the police, moments after reporting the threats to life, the police asked for fuel, and still took too long to respond.

"We suspect there was a collusion to kill our people and the police in Bangale are a part of it, we want it investigated and all attackers be brought to book," he said.