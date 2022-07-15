Boda operators lose motorbikes to creditor after defaulting payment

More than 50 boda boda operators in Tana River County have been left in distress after their motorbikes were reclaimed by a creditor for defaulting installment payments for the motorbikes they took.

According to the operators, they have been complying with Watu Credit's demands until the fuel crisis rocked the sector two months ago.

Morris Abae, a boda boda operator said he is a depressed man as he owed the creditor Sh5,700 when his motorbike was taken.

"Things have been tough since the fuel menace as business deteriorated. But I was confident I was going to pay by the end of the month. Unfortunately, things have turned for the worse," he said in an interview.

Mr Abae noted appeals to have the creditor spare him a week fell on deaf ears as officials from the firm collected the motorbike.

He has been left jobless and without a source of income after paying more than Sh125,000 to the creditor since he took the bike.

"At least they should have considered my efforts for the past months, it was commendable, I was determined to pay," he said.

Mohammed Hiribae claims he had almost cleared the debt since he had paid more than Sh140,000.

His efforts to negotiate with the creditor have borne no fruits as the local office has since closed its offices in Hola and relocated to an unknown place.

The riders are now contemplating pursuing the matter in court with the creditor, noting that the action is unfair.

"At the end of it all, what is important is to pay what you owe them within the time agreed, I may not be good at paying installments weekly, but I can remit monthly," Mr Ramadhan Hamisi said.

Other riders have been left in fear following the incident that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and are now raising money for a court process to reverse and review the terms and conditions.

Boda Boda operators who take the bikes on credit are required to remit Sh378 on daily basis for 18 months, translating to Sh192,780 for a bike that sells at Sh130,000 in the market.

Efforts to reach Watu Credit's local agent were futile as the number was immediately disengaged upon inquiry of a right of response over the matter.