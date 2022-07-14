Global inflation a reminder to heed women's voices, say rights defenders

Global rise in the cost of living is a reminder to leaders to develop gender-responsive policies ensuring women and girls are not left behind in the journey to economic recovery, women’s rights advocates said on Wednesday.

During a virtual high-level political forum organised by Permanent Representative of Estonia to the United Nations (UN), the advocates expressed their concerns about the omission of interests of women and girls in post-Covid-19 policies.

“With the inflation crisis, we have to ask whether the government actions have taken into account gender equality and women’s empowerment. The answer is no. They have not,” said Anita Bhatia, UN Women deputy executive director.

She termed pushbacks on women’s sexual and reproductive rights “absolutely shocking”, saying the trend can be countered with “strong legislative and political action”.

Recently, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion in the US in 1973.

Ms Bhatia noted that “bold actions and political commitments” were extremely crucial at this point to ensure “what is happening in some countries is not replicated in other countries.”

Meanwhile, former Estonian President and UN Global Advocate for Every Woman Every Child, Kersti Kaljulaid, raised concern about the muted voices of women and girls across the world.

“Even women in the highest positions have sometimes felt like ‘I speak; they do not listen. Is it something to do with my gender, my age?’ Let’s be frank, very often it is. It is global, in every country,” she said.

“There is a need for transformative action to ensure women have a voice that is not only spoken but also heard and taken seriously.”

She said the world cannot progress unless women enjoy equality, including equal pay and bodily autonomy.