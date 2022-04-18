Taveta aspirants angry after Jubilee issues direct ticket to Governor Samboja

Gubernatorial aspirants in Taita Taveta County have cried foul after the Jubilee Party handed a direct ticket to incumbent Governor Granton Samboja.

Led by Rachel Mwakazi, six aspirants said in a joint statement that they would raise the issue with the Registrar of Political Parties, arguing that the decision was illegal and the right procedures were not followed.

Ms Mwakazi said she was not consulted despite fulfilling all the party’s requirements including paying a Sh250,000 nomination fee.

"I just saw on television that the governor had been given a direct nomination. I was shocked because I have never been consulted and I was ready for the nominations," she said.

She faulted the party for resorting to consensus as a mode of picking candidates, saying she had prepared for the nominations.

She said her rights and those of her supporters and residents of Taita Taveta County had been violated.

"Before I announce my next move, I have to state my disappointment with Jubilee. I will contact them to (find out) why they took such a decision as if I am invisible. I have done a lot of mobilisation on the ground and I was the first to join the party before the governor," she stated.

The other governor aspirants have expressed solidarity with Ms Mwakazi, saying the party had infringed her right.

The aspirants come from Jubilee, Narc-K, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the People's Empowerment Party (PEP), Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) and The Service Party.

In a joint press release signed by Ms Mwakazi, Ms Patience Nyange (Narc-K), former governor John Mruttu (UDA), Faustine Mghendi (TSP), and Elijah Mwandoe (PAA), they stated that Jubilee had infringed the political rights of their fellow aspirant as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Ms Nyange said Ms Mwakazi was denied her rights because of her gender.

She stated that it was unfortunate that she was not consulted before the direct nomination was handed to the incumbent.

"I too suffered the same in Wiper when they gave the nomination ticket to my competitor. I was asked to be a running mate or go for the woman representative position. I declined and moved to an outfit that believes in women's leadership," she said.

She added: "It is said that some parties are still practising such undemocratic values, especially on women, and impose leaders on people. This poses a dangerous precedent because they might also do the same in the coming polls."

For his part, Mr Mwandoe asked the authorities to confirm the status of Mr Samboja's academic documents.

In 2017, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission claimed that the governor presented fake academic papers to IEBC.

"We want the relevant authorities to make it public whether this time round he (Samboja) has genuine documents," he stated.

Last month, a voter in the county, Jeremiah Kiwoi, petitioned Jubilee to disqualify the governor following questions over the credibility of his academic papers.

Mr Kiwoi also said he would sue to block the governor from seeking re-election unless he produced genuine documents.

Governor Samboja was handed the ticket on Saturday at the party's headquarters in Nairobi to defend his seat in the August 9 polls.

UDA National Elections Board (NEB) chairman Stephen Wandeto issued the certificates to him but there was no mention of whether they had reached out to Ms Mwakazi for consensus.

Speaking in Nairobi when he received the documents, Mr Samboja said he would ensure that Jubilee emerges with a majority of seats in the county.

He also drummed up support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, saying he and other leaders would step up vote hunting.

Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, the Jubilee deputy party leader, also received her nomination certificates.

Ms Shaban is seeking re-election for a fifth term.

Others who were awarded certificates by the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party were Voi MP Jones Mlolwa, who recently decamped from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Former Woman Representative Joyce Lay is seeking to replace the incumbent Lydia Haika, who is contesting under UDA. Others are businessman Peter Shake, who will contest for the Mwatate seat under the party, while former chief officer Simon Mwachia was handed the Wundanyi MP nomination certificate.

Sagalla MCA Godwin Kilele was also handed the party's flag to vie for the Senate seat.

The party also handed nomination certificates to several sitting and aspiring MCAs for ward contests.