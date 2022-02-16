Three women among those seeking to unseat Samboja

Three women are among about a dozen candidates who want to send Governor Granton Samboja home in the August 9 elections.

The race promises to be a major clash, with a former governor and a former senator joining a slew of other aspirants in the battle to win the hearts and minds of the over 180, 000 voters.

A combination of vast mineral wealth and agricultural potential makes the county one of Kenya’s richest regions. Its mining, tourism and fishing sectors could be springboards to an economic take-off with effective leadership, analysts say.

The other issue likely to dominate the campaigns is the rampant human-wildlife conflict.

Seeking re-election, Mr Samboja is hoping to ride to victory on the back on his development track record, saying, he has improved health, water, agriculture and roads. His close association with ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja movement is also an ace up his sleeve.

However, he also has to deal with corruption claims and misuse of public funds hounding his close associates.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations into the allegations, with his opponents looking to capitalise on the scandal.

Ailing health sector

Former Governor John Mruttu, who plans to vie on a United democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, will be relying on his name and record as a former governor. He’s also relying on his old network to penetrate the grassroots.

In a recent address, he promised to revive the ailing health sector, address water shortage and revive all stalled projects in the county.

He has also refuted claims that his administration left behind huge pending bills that have stunted the county’s development.

“The pending bills are not as high as the current administration is putting it. I left an audited debt of Sh100 million, which is normal for any administration,” he said.

Media personality Patience Nyange has been creating waves online with her “Aminia Mama” campaign.

Despite this being her first time in politics, her entry seems to have shaken her male counterparts.

While in the past women have shied away from vying for the county’s top seat, Ms Nyange who hopes to fly the Wiper flag, has vowed to be on the ballot.

Unseat the incumbent

“I’m here to the end. I’ll not play second fiddle to anyone. Why don’t they (men) deputise me?” she asked.

After serving as an MP for 10 years, Mwatate’s Andrew Mwadime (ODM) is banking on his projects and his “approachability” to unseat the incumbent governor whom he taught at Nyangoro Secondary School decades ago.

“The residents continue to suffer despite the county having many resources at our disposal. I will ensure that we exploit these resources for people to benefit,” he said.

Ms Rachel Mwakazi, who recently jetted back from Norway where she studied and worked for over 30 years, has been supporting community projects through her ManGo community development organisation.

“I’ve been working closely with the community for over 15 years to make their lives better and this time I’m seeking a chance to expand and help them more,” she said.

Others in the race are former senator Dan Mwazo, policy analyst Stephen Mwakesi, lawyer Onesmus Mwinzi, Prof Agnes Mwang’ombe, Mr George Mwandembo, Mr Thomas Mwakwida, Mr Elijah Mwandoe, Mr Faustine Mghendi and Mr Francis Mwaita.