Rising cooking gas prices a threat to forest cover, environmentalists warn

The price of LPG at a petrol station in Voi, Taita Taveta County. Residents are now shifting back to the use of biomass fuel due to the high prices of cooking gas.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group.

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Environmentalists in Taita Taveta County have warned that the increase in cooking gas prices will hamper efforts in protecting forests in the country.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Oxygen crisis hits Vihiga after plant breaks down

  2. Three die after consuming honey brew in Tharaka Nithi

  3. Laikipia leaders push for grazing deals as ranch invasions persist

  4. Burial turns chaotic as MCAs from rival camps clash  

  5. Court frees trader who shot woman 'mistaken' for Kangogo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.