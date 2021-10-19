Residents of remote Taita areas benefit from county eye clinic

Clinical Ophthalmologist, Seline Alucheri, examines a patient at Modambogho dispensary in Taita Taveta County. More than 4,600 residents have been screened during community outreach clinics across the county.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika i Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

For five years, 95-year-old Esmil Chao's prayer was to get her sight restored so she could see her grandchildren and the world around her once more.

