Fight for UDA gubernatorial ticket in Taita splits candidates

Former Governor John Mruttu addresses Voi residents in Taita Taveta during a public rally on October 14, 2021. He declared that he will be vying for the governor's seat on UDA party.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika i Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A clash is looming between two gubernatorial candidates in Taita Taveta over the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.