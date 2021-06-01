Locals accuse KWS of grabbing mineral-rich land in Taita Taveta

Taita Taveta

A beacon showing the boundary between Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and Alia community land in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County. The residents are accusing the sanctuary of trying to grab their land by allowing KWS to erect an electric fence past the beacon. 

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government's plan to build a Sh40 million electric fence in Alia, Mwatate in Taita Taveta County, has angered residents who are now accusing the wildlife agency of planning to grab their mineral-rich land.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Isiolo school closed for a year now reopened

  2. Woman ‘wedded’ to Holy Spirit speaks of new task

  3. Samburu pastoralists embrace mobile schooling

  4. Kabonokia members in Tharaka Nithi keep children off school

  5. Locals accuse KWS of grabbing land in Taita Taveta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.