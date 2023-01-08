Chaos erupts in Mwatate AIC church as worshippers reject new pastor

There was drama at the Kamtonga Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County, on Sunday after worshipers and regional leadership differed over the installation of a new pastor.

The Sunday service ended in disarray after some members of the church demanded to know why a new pastor had been brought to the church without considering the input of the congregants.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the church as some worshipers lamented over the removal of their pastor.

Sources close to Nation.Africa indicated that things started going south when the Machakos Regional Church Council (RCC) and the Athi River District Church Council (DCC) resolved to have the church run by the RCC.

The Kamutonga AIC falls under the Athi River DCC. The DCC and the Machakos RCC have been dogged by leadership wrangles since 2016.

The current Pastor Reverend Julius Kiendi was on Sunday replaced by Pastor Alfred Muilu from Kibwezi.

Reverend Julius Kiendi addressing worshippers during the Sunday service at Kamtonga AIC Church in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County. He claims he was being thrown out of the church for pointing out sinful elders. Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika | Nation Media Group.

Reverend Kiendi, who claimed he had been sidelined by the RCC during the handover service, grabbed a microphone to bid farewell to the congregation.

He claimed that he was being maltreated for standing firm regarding the leadership of the church.

"Since yesterday they (church leaders) have not allowed me to take part in this activity. Some of the church officials were not happy because I pointed out their sins," he said.

He said he was ready to move out but he did not like the way the RCC's leadership had handled the situation.

"I will go, I have never declined to go on transfer but how they have handled me is ungodly," he said.

Reverend Kiendi was posted to the church in July last year as a missionary by the Athi River DCC.

Some members of the church accused the RCC of interfering with its operations.

The worshippers said the wrangles between the RCC and DCC have made the church stagnate.

Mr James King'oo, a worshipper at the church said the pastor has hardly served for six months.

He recommended that the church membership ought to be consulted before new pastors are deployed to serve them.

"We are caught in the middle of a fight between the DCC and the RCC. They should have told us about the transfer of our pastor," he said.

The RCC's chairperson Reverend Daniel Munguti who had come to install the new pastor declined to make an official statement on the matter.

However, during the service, Reverend Munguti said the RCC had taken over the church.