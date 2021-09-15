Suicide rates in Central Kenya worry administrators

Globally, suicide accounts for 1.4 per cent of all deaths.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Mwangi Muiruri

  • The region that encompasses Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties reports an average of 10 suicides a day, administrator says.
  • Of the 300 such cases reported in the region every month, 80 per cent are males, 15 per cent females and five per cent children.

As the world observed Suicide Prevention Day last Friday, Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said deaths by suicide had become a matter of concern in Central Kenya.

