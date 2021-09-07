On the edge: What triggers persistent genital arousal disorder?

Women affected by persistent genital arousal disorder (PGAD) feel helpless, frustrated and depressed, and may even attempt suicide.

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • What happens when what should be a pleasurable experience becomes an out-of-control problem? Dr Joachim Osur explains.

Rose was in distress when she walked into my consultation room. She introduced herself then went quiet for about five minutes. To break the ice, I asked how I could help her. She raised her head, looked me straight in the eye, and then looked down again. Then, all of a sudden, she started crying uncontrollably. I gave her time to cool down. Sex problems are difficult. Very many people suffer quietly and lack the strength to go for treatment. I therefore congratulated Rose for taking the first step and reassured her that I would do my best to help, whatever it was. 

