Woman who killed husband hacked to death by son over piece of land in Gem

A 26-year-old man is being held at Sinaga police station in Gem, Siaya County, after he allegedly hacked his mother to death.

The suspect allegedly committed the crime on April 23 after arguing with the deceased over a piece of land.

The deceased, identified as Jeniffer Atieno, fell out with her son after she refused to move to her matrimonial land.

"The suspect wanted his mother to relocate to the land where their patriarch was buried almost 20 years ago. The deceased refused, which led to her death," said Frankline Odhiambo, assistant chief of Gongo sub-location.

The deceased had earlier been released on parole after killing her husband in 2004.

"She was jailed after being found guilty of killing her husband in 2004. When she came out of prison, she decided to build a structure on the land that had been allocated to her son. The son wanted her to return to the land where the father was buried, but she refused," the administrator said.

Her body has been taken to the Yala Sub-County Mortuary for an autopsy.

Also in Gem, police are investigating the murder of an 83-year-old woman at her home in Kanyibuop village in Malunga on April 23.

The body of the deceased, identified as Clarice Obura, was discovered by her neighbours after she was suspected to have been killed under unclear circumstances.

While confirming the incident, Malunga sub-location Assistant Chief Collins Okello said the neighbours found the body after not seeing her all day on Monday.

"The neighbours reported that she had not been seen for a whole day on Monday when they decided to look for her. They found her body dumped behind her house," Mr Okelo said.

He added: "We suspect that her attackers took her out of the house by force because there are signs of a struggle inside her house."

The administrator further noted that the attackers may have sexually assaulted her before ending her life.

"Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that the killers may have raped her before ending her life; neighbours found her body half naked with bruises and scars on her head. The motive behind the gruesome act will be known after the investigations being carried out by the police is complete," the administrator added.

Mr Okelo added that the perpetrators took advantage of the heavy rains in the region to commit the crime.

The body has since been taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital Mortuary to await post-mortem while investigations continue.