Alego man kills brother over ugali

Police in Siaya are holding a man suspected to have killed his brother after a quarrel about food at Sirongo village in Alego Usonga Thursday evening.

The 24-year-old man is said to have killed his brother, 26, after a misunderstanding.

“He was preparing an evening meal when the suspect came back and demanded food. The deceased left the kitchen and walked away from his brother who was becoming wild. When he returned, he found the knife missing,” said the assistant chief of Kakumu Kombewa sub-location, Mr Philip Ogola.

“When he came back to the kitchen, the suspect took water and poured on the jiko, then a scuffle ensued between them,” he added.

Drew a knife

Mr Ogola stated that the suspect drew the knife from where he had kept it and stabbed his elder brother, who died on the spot.

The suspect then went to the office of the local administrator who called the police to collect the body.

The body was taken to Siaya County Referral Hospital Mortuary while the suspect is in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

The incident came as a shocker to the neighbours who indicated that the siblings who are orphans living at their parents’ home have had no major differences.

“Misunderstandings are common, however the extent of killing his brother shocked all of us. They have been staying together since the demise of their mother in 2014. Their father had died earlier,” said Ms Agnes Omolo.

The incident comes just few days after an 18-year-old Form One student in Bondo sub-county reportedly took his own life at Obaga village in South Sakwa location.

David Okoth Otieno, who was a student at Orengo Secondary school, was found hanging by villagers, said Assistant Chief of Nyaguda sub-location Collins Abuto.

“He did not go to school for one month and it was unfortunate when his body was later discovered,” said Mr Abuto.