Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Charles Owino clash at burial in Siaya

The burial of 2017 Siaya Woman Representative aspirant Florence Aluodo was on Saturday turned into a 2022 political campaign platform for the county’s gubernatorial seat.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and former National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino, who attended the ceremony at Bar Atheng Primary School in Ugunja, promised to outsmart each other and succeed Governor Cornell Rasanga who is serving his second and final term.

"I will seek the Orange Democratic Movement party ticket in the upcoming nominations and I can assure my supporters that no one will steal my votes," said Mr Owino.

Denied allegations

While calling on Siaya residents to be prepared for his leadership, the long-serving police boss promised to transform the county for the better.

Mr Owino, who has since been moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons as a deputy director, accused Mr Wandayi of conspiring to deny Ms Aluodo victory despite winning the ODM primaries in 2017.

Mr Wandayi, however, denied the allegations and assured Mr Owino that the party's primaries and next year's polls will be free and fair.

"Prepare to face me (in the ODM primaries) and accept whichever outcome," Mr Wandayi told Mr Owino.

Ms Aluodo, who died due to Covid-19 complications while receiving treatment at Mater Hospital in Nairobi, contested as an independent candidate after ditching ODM.

Meanwhile, Mr Wandayi said that the party is continuing with preparations for the 2022 General Election even as they wait for the Court of Appeal ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative set for August 20.

"We are not taking any chances and we are confident that we will form the next government," said Mr Wandayi.