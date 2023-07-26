Stop breaking law during protests, Interior PS Raymond Omollo tells Siaya residents

The government has maintained that anyone who takes advantage of protests to break the law will be dealt with firmly.

While affirming that the people have a right to assemble, demonstrate and picket, Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that the protests are degenerating into violence and destruction of property.

“We should not use the freedom to demonstrate to hurt the rights of those who don’t want to participate. They also have a right and must be protected by our security agencies,” Dr Omollo said.

The PS also urged the media to step up their objectivity and balance their reportage of security and crime news.

“It is important to guard against blowing things out of proportion. And, to me, this is where our friends from the media need to come in and support. You must remain objective. You must be impartial in how you report whatever goes on,” he said.

Dr Omollo also appealed to leaders to be mindful of their utterances, adding that they must formally notify the police before engaging in any kind of protest.

“No one is above the law. It will not matter whether you are big or small, so long as you go against the law,” he said.

The PS spoke after visiting the home of Bondo township location chief Walter Omollo whose house was allegedly torched by protesters.

“It cannot be in this day and age. I dare say it shows the highest level of primitivism. It cannot be that if I don’t agree with you, the only solution you have is to burn my house or beat me up. We must get away from this.

“Attacking and injuring our security officers must not be allowed to continue. This would make it difficult for security agents to discharge their duties,” he said.

Dr Omollo claimed that security agencies suffered the greatest losses during the demonstrations and condemned the violence targeting police officers and various public utilities.

“As security agencies, we have taken the greatest hit in terms of casualties, in terms of injuries to officers. This is something that we cannot allow to continue, because if we stop police officers from discharging their mandate, if we burn police vehicles, if we vandalise police stations, the question I would ask any other ordinary Kenyan or any other leader is where does that take us?” Dr Omollo asked.

He urged security agents to diligently discharge their duties, adding that they have the support and full backing of President William Ruto.

“Someone who has looted or destroyed property must be taken through due process. Anything more than peaceful protest is criminal and there is a way to deal with that,” he said.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa noted that the third wave of Azimio protests led to the injury of 48 police officers, 17 members of the public and damaging of 14 vehicles in the region.

At a national level, Dr Omollo pointed out that 305 law enforcement officers were seriously injured and 158 vehicles and nine police stations damaged by criminals masquerading as protesters.

Bondo which is the home of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga witnessed violent protests that saw rioters torch two houses belonging to a local administrator.

Among residents who were injured is 29-year-old Michael Ochieng from Yimbo West who had his right leg amputated and is still recuperating at Bondo sub-county hospital.

According to Mr Ochieng, he was heading to town with a passenger when he suddenly felt numbness on his right leg before he was rushed to the hospital.

“When I arrived at Bondo sub-county hospital, the health officials told me to be strong and that I would walk again. Later on when I woke up hours later I realised my leg was already amputated,” he said.

Mr Ochieng’s major worry is how his family will survive now that he is the sole breadwinner.