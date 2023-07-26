Maandamano: Azimio pays tribute to victims of police brutality

Azimio leaders and supporters have kicked off day-long events in memory of all protesters killed or injured in anti-government demonstrations since March this year.

In Nairobi, Azimio leaders led by ODM leader Raila Odinga left the Jaramogi Odinga Odinga Foundation offices to visit patients at various hospitals.

The first stop was Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Eastlands.

In Homa Bay, Governor Gladys Wanga and her deputy Oyugi Magwanga led peaceful demonstrators in lighting candles in honour of victims of police brutality during protests.

In Kisumu, County Speaker Jack Oraro led the county leadership in lighting candles at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in solidarity with the families of those killed by police during demonstrations.

In Kisii, residents prayed for the government as they mourned four people shot dead by police during demonstrations in the county.

In Mombasa, Azimio supporters gathered at the famous Pembe za Ndovu to light candles in memory of anti-government protesters who were shot dead.

In Siaya, Governor James Orengo, County Speaker George Okode and Siaya Township MCA Obiero Otare wore white robes as they joined members of the public to light candles at Ahindi Gardens.

Three people lost their lives after being shot by police in the county.

The Azimio leadership is expected to converge at the JOOF in Nairobi where a list of the victims of police brutality will be provided.

Azimio says at least 50 people died in the anti-government demonstrations with several others hospitalised with serious injuries.