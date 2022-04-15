Siaya pastor confesses to killing a minor

Police in Rarieda are detaining ‘a pastor’ at the Aram station after he confessed to killing an eight-year-old girl who went missing a few days ago.

Upon learning what the “man of God” affiliated to the Roho Maler (Holy Spirit) church allegedly did, an irate mob stormed his home in Rambugu village, West Asembo location, and torched houses before proceeding to his church and doing the same.

Mr Teddy Omondi Odire confessed to killing the child, who went missing last Sunday, April 11.

West Asembo Chief Wycliffe Odiango, who confirmed the incident, said the child was playing with other children when she was picked up by Mr Omondi on a motorcycle and taken to an unknown destination.

“The children reported that the pastor picked up the child…,” Mr Odiango said.

He also said the pastor switched off his phone immediately after the incident was reported.

The pastor resurfaced after five days. When he was interrogated, he admitted to picking up the girl and keeping her somewhere in Siaya town. He confessed to killing her as he was being taken to a police station.

“When the parents of the missing child took him to the police station, he told them to forget about getting the child because he had already killed her. It was from this point that he was taken to the Siaya police station,” said the chief.

To be arraigned

The police transferred him to the Aram Police Station, where was detained awaiting arraignment.

Mr Odiango also said worshippers who attempted to stop the mob from torching a house at the church were also attacked with blows and whips. The mob also burned the pastor’s motorcycle.

Police were investigating the pastor’s claim that he had killed the girl.

“We are looking for the child; if she is dead, then we need the body, because the suspect has not disclosed where he disposed of the body,” said Richard Otieno, one of the villagers.