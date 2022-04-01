4 shot dead in volatile Tigania East

Four people were on Thursday killed at Kiambogo area in Tigania east along the volatile Meru-Isiolo border in what police believe to be retaliatory attacks.

According to Tigania East Sub County Police Commander Peter Karanja, a 15-year-old boy was reported missing on Wednesday before his body was found in the Kiambogo area.

The search party for the missing boy is alleged to have opened fire on a nearby charcoal dealer as he collected his harvest.

“Two others were shot dead in the same vicinity and we believe the attack is linked to the discovery of the boy’s body. The boy had gunshot wounds,” Mr Karanja said.

The killing comes three months after the killing of six people in cold blood by armed camel herders, in the same area.

Mr Karanja said no suspect has been arrested and that police officers were combing the area in search of the assailants.

Tension was still high

He appealed to members of the public who have information to cooperate with the police to aid in the arrest of the killers.

Buuri Chief John Mamira said tension was still high in the area as the killings happened a day after a cattle rustling incident.

He said two of those who were shot were charcoal traders who were on their way to buy fuel in the area.

Meru North peace committee chairman Charles Kamwibua called for intensified engagement of residents to end the perennial conflict.

Athwana MCA Victor Karithi accused the ministry of interior of failing to secure the area as promised in January when six people were killed.