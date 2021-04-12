Kisii man arrested for defiling six-year-old stepdaughter

What you need to know:

  • The 50-year-old is said to have lured the girl into a thicket and sexually abused her, leaving her bleeding and unconscious.

Police in Kisii County have arrested a man who had been on the run after allegedly defiling his six-year-old step-daughter a week ago.

