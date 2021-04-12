Kisii man arrested for defiling six-year-old stepdaughter

Police in Kisii County have arrested a man who had been on the run after allegedly defiling his six-year-old step-daughter a week ago.

The 50-year-old is said to have lured the girl into a thicket and sexually abused her, leaving her bleeding and unconscious.

She reportedly regained consciousness hours later and managed to walk back home, where she reported the matter to her mother.

The girl's mother said she got married to the suspect in 2014. She had two children from a previous relationship, including the girl who was defiled.

According to a police statement, she says she sent the girl to fetch water from a nearby stream, only for her to return home with her clothes soaked in blood.

“It rained heavily immediately after she left home. I thought she had sheltered somewhere and would be back soon," she said.

"When she finally came home, I noticed bloodstains on her dress. I tried to inquire, but the father insisted that the blood was from an injury she sustained earlier in the day,” she added.

Reports indicate that the suspect threatened his wife with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

However, after the minor’s condition worsened, the mother rushed her to Marani Sub-county hospital, whose nurses immediately alerted police officers after establishing she had been defiled.

The suspect then fled, but detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau found him at his hideout at Kongasis in Kiambogo, Nakuru County, on Sunday.

He will be taken to court on Monday.