Policeman on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife

Police officer in Rarieda, Siaya County, is on the run after he allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife on the left side of her abdomen.

According to a police report recorded at Aram Police Station, the officer, only identified as Kenneth, picked a quarrel with his wife Lavin Atieno, 25, and stabbed her several times.

The commotion forced other officers to break into the house where they found Ms Atieno bleeding profusely with visible stab wounds.

“The wife was rescued by other officers who had responded to her distress call. She was taken to Lwak Mission Hospital where she has been admitted in stable condition,” the police said.

A manhunt has now been launched for suspect even as investigations into the incident having commenced.

In the neighboring Bondo sub-County, police are holding a woman who is suspected to have stabbed her husband in their matrimonial home in Bondo town.

The incident was reported by a neighbour who heard commotion inside the couple’s house.

According to the police, neighbours persuaded the woman to open the door. The victim, who was bleeding on the left lower arm and on his right shoulder, was rushed to Bondo Sub-County Hospital.

Police officers arrested the suspect who has been identified as Milka Achieng' Omoro.

The officers recovered a bloodstained knife and metal rod which they suspected was used during the assault.