Police officer and father of Mukumu Girls student dies by suicide

Police in Gem sub-county are investigating an incident where a police officer based at Siala Kaduol police station allegedly shot himself dead Sunday April 16 night.

Constable Maurice Chillison Kisiagi is said to have used his gun to shoot himself. He died instantly.

While confirming the incident, Gem sub-county police commander Cecilia Kemboi said Chillison died at his police line house at 5pm on Sunday.

She further said: "The officer was just one month at the station. He was transferred from Kisumu to Gem sub-county in February."

She continued, "He was on duty yesterday, he reported for work and signed for the firearm as usual. We will keep you informed of the progress of the investigation. I spoke to his wife after the incident and she informed me about her daughter, who is one of the affected learners at Mukumu Girls."

The school was closed after more than 200 students fell ill with food poisoning.

Ms Kemboi said initial investigations show the officer was withdrawn and may have been stressed.

"We believe that he was stressed because when someone reaches a point where he takes his own life, there is a likelihood that stress is involved," noted Ms Kemboi.

The officer's body was taken to the Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem as investigations continue.

Police officers’ relationships with their families, their colleagues and seniors among other issues have been identified as some of the leading causes of such incidents.