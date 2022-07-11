Buruburu officer who died by suicide was ‘depressed for three years’

An officer who committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of the Buruburu Police Station canteen fought depression for three years following the death of his first-born son on a school trip, the Nation has learnt.

Harrison Mugo Mwangi, 42, took his own life just moments after a meeting initiated by the National Police Service over his character.

Last week, the officer was captured on video staggering and appearing intoxicated.

The viral video caught the attention of Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, who termed the behaviour ‘unbecoming, unacceptable and unprofessional’.

“The NPS condemns it in the strongest terms possible. A uniformed officer is a visible representation and face of government and is required to remain extremely disciplined and professional while on and off duty,” he said.

He directed the Buruburu police command to handle the matter internally.

“Mugo was summoned by the bosses twice. The second time, they let him go a few minutes to 11 pm,” said an officer.

About nine hours later, his body was discovered by Mr Salim Ontere, a groundsman at the station.

Heartbroken father

His colleagues said from the day he was captured drunk until the day he ended his life, Mugo fondly spoke about his son who died on May 11, 2019, through a road accident as he and other pupils were in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, for an educational trip.

“He always told us about his son who died three years ago. One could tell that he was not doing well,” said a colleague.

His wife, Ms Judy Wambui Mugo, described Mugo as a loving, caring and responsible man. The two met in 2004 in Western Kenya.

A mother of three, Ms Wambui said her husband’s mood changed when they lost their first-born son, Samuel Mugo, just as he was about to sit his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam.

“Whenever he was home, he spoke about our son. It really affected him. It seems he found solace in alcohol,” she said.

A few weeks ago, the family had approached a psychiatrist to help him because his condition was worsening.

“On the day he took his life, he told me things were not okay at work but promised to sort out the issue. Our second-born son was unwell, so he asked me to take him to hospital,” said Ms Wambui, who lives in Maragua, Murang’a County, with the children.

She said Mugo was a God-fearing man and was always at the forefront of development programmes at St Mark’s Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Ichaguki, Murang’a.

Apart from being the bread winner, Mugo was also the sole provider for his mother as none of his siblings is in formal employment.

“We all looked up to him and at no point did he ever disappoint us. I don’t know how I will provide for the three children,” said Ms Wambui.

Mugo joined the police service in 2000 when he was 22 and was first posted to Jogoo Police Station and then Western Kenya in 2004. He was posted to Buruburu earlier this year.

“He always came home whenever he was not on duty and his children loved him so much,” she said.

The family moved the body from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary to the Kenyatta University Hospital on Friday, where a post-mortem was conducted.

The report stated that Mugo killed himself using a sisal rope, which was tied around his neck.

Mental health challenges

Due to the high number of police suicides and homicides, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i recently formed a task force to look into the matter.

In January, a police report showed that 12,000 out of 110,000 officers were facing mental health challenges.

The National Police Service Commission said between 12 and 13 per cent of officers have mental issues.

The service has been conducting training for senior officers at the Chiromo Hospital Group in Kileleshwa, Nairobi County.

They are trained on how to detect triggers of stress and the mental wellness of their juniors and colleagues.

Mr Mutyambai has ordered commanders to address mental issues as soon as they are detected.