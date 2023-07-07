Police dies in Bondo after shooting wife, then self

Detectives in Bondo Sub-County are investigating an incident where a Police Constable (PC) shot and critically injured his wife before he turned the gun on himself.

The bizarre incident which happened early Friday morning has left residents baffled.

“At about 0835hours, Police Constable Michael Kyalo who was deployed for the day’s court orderly duties and issued with a rifle S/No AK 5524195 shot his wife identified as Brenda Kangai Kimanzi on the left thigh and turned the rifle on himself,” reads the police incident report.

The report further indicated that the wife survived while the officer died instantly.

It is reported that the deceased had a domestic misunderstanding that led to the unfortunate incident.

The wife was rushed to Bondo Subcounty Hospital for treatment.

“It is reported that the subject returned to the house and picked a quarrel with the wife which regrettably ended in his shooting of the wife and himself," the police said.

The scene was visited by senior officers led by Bondo Sub-county Commander of Police (SCPC), Ibrahim Kosi.

Mr Kosi said the investigations are going on and they will be able to have sufficient information later.

“The officer was relatively a calm person. He was assigned duty in the morning and went back to the house where they quarreled with the wife prompting him to take the step. We have commenced investigations and will update you in due course,” said Mr Kosi.

Before turning the gun on himself, it is reported that the 33-year-old shot live bullets in the air eight times sending panic to his colleagues.