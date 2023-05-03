Police officer nursing injuries after shooting himself in the neck

A police officer stationed at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) field station in Oldonyiro, Isiolo North, is nursing gunshot wounds at a local hospital after he shot himself twice in the neck, in a suspected suicide.

The 33-year-old had prior to turning the rifle on himself, fired eight times in the air, creating fear and panic to few of his colleagues who were at the station and who managed to disarm him immediately after the 9:30am incident.

Oldonyiro Assistant County Commissioner Barnabas Kimotok told Nation that the officer was set to face a disciplinary action on Wednesday, over alleged desertion of duty at his previous workstation.

“The KWS vehicle that was to pick him up and take him for disciplinary action had not arrived by the time he shot himself,” Mr Kimotok said.

Reports indicate that the officer was mentally disturbed due to domestic squabbles with his wife.

The senior administrator said the KWS officer had barely a fortnight ago threatened to beat up his colleagues at the field station and residents within Oldonyiro town centre ostensibly due to stress.

The injured officer was rushed to Ndugu Zangu Health Centre where he was stabilised before being referred to Oldonyiro Health Centre.

Mr Kimotok confirmed to Nation that the officer was later airlifted to an unspecified hospital after some senior officers visited him in the local health facility.

“I cannot confirm the hospital he is being taken to but he has been airlifted from Oldonyiro,” he said on phone.

The officer was among a group of 10 deployed to the station a month ago.