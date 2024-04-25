Family of soldier killed in KDF chopper crash seeks funds for burial

The family of Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi is appealing for help to give their son a befitting send-off scheduled for May 3 at their home in Alego Kaugagi, Siaya County.

The soldier died in the ill-fated helicopter crash that also claimed the life of General Francis Ogolla last week.

According to family members, the late soldier was the breadwinner and his death has come as a blow to the family.

"Sergeant Omondi came from a humble background. He was the breadwinner, he supported our parents and other siblings, so his death left a huge gap. We want to give him a decent burial but we lack the funds," said Dominic Oyugi, the brother and spokesman for the family.

Mr Oyugi appealed to well-wishers, the Siaya County government and the national government to come to their aid.

"We need tents, chairs, food for the guests among other things," he said.

The funeral will follow military protocols.

Constant contact with the KDF

"We are in constant contact with the KDF and so far we know that they will take care of the coffin, the transport of the body from Nairobi and a bit of logistics," he added.

A fundraising event is planned for April 30 to raise money for the burial.

Sergeant Omondi's death has not only left his family in mourning but also some of the students he was mentoring.

"He was paying school fees for about four secondary school students. With his death, their education is now in limbo," said William Nyong'o, Omondi's other brother.

Mr Sylvester Okwiri, a cousin, urged the task force investigating the crash that claimed the lives of their relatives to leave no stone unturned as they unravel the cause of the accident.

"As other leaders have said, let the task force conduct a thorough investigation and tell the country the truth. Their report will bring closure to the affected families," he said.

Last week, a military helicopter carrying General Ogolla, the Chief of Defence Forces, crashed while on a mission in the North Rift, an area plagued by banditry and insecurity, killing him and nine other military personnel on board.