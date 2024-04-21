Probe to reveal how General Ogolla died, says President Ruto
Probe on crash that killed Chief Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla and nine others to leave no shroud of doubt, President Ruto says.
General Ogolla and the nine soldiers died in a plane crash in West Pokot on Thursday while in the line of duty.
The others who died are Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu (pilot), Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.
General Ogolla leaves behind a widow, Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children; Lorna Achieng’ Omondi and Joel as well as a daughter-in-law; Muthoni Njenga Mwaura and a grandson, Taji Mbarara.
More to follow...