Blow to Oduol as Senate team votes to impeach, vote set to start

An 11-member Senate special committee has voted to impeach Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol after finding that two of the five charges he faced were substantiated.

The team headed by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang voted 6 for and 5 against his impeachment, meaning that the matter will now proceed to a vote.

The fate of Governor James Orengo's deputy now lies with 47 elected senators who will vote on whether to ratify or reject the committee's decision.

Intense behind-the-scenes lobbying has characterised the impeachment hearing of the besieged DG. It’s make or break for Mr Oduol today ahead of pronouncement of the verdict.

After two days of interrogating members of the Siaya County Assembly and Mr Oduol last week, the committee completed its report yesterday and tabled it before the whole House today.

The Senate has 47 elected senators, 31 of whom are allied to Kenya Kwanza and 15 to Azimio.

Several sources who spoke to Nation painted a picture of intense lobbying by both Governor James Orengo and Mr Oduol.

The deputy governor faced charges of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office and gross misconduct, harassment and misleading the public by giving false information. However, the special committee substantiated only two of these. One of the sources said both President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have allowed the senators to vote according to their conscience.