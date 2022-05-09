ODM clears Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi to defend his seat

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has cleared Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi to defend his seat in the August 9 General Election. The party’s National Elections Board (NEB) has issued the legislator with a nomination certificate.

The decision was made following consultations between ODM’s National Elections Board and the party’s Central Committee. In a statement issued on Monday, the NEB stated that they had decided to hand the ticket to Mr Atandi after wide consultations.

“The central Committee met on Sunday 8th May 2022, reviewed the cases pursuant to the directions issued by the Tribunals and guided by the Rules 8(b) and 23(2) of the Party Primaries and Nomination Rules on the Direct nominations, nominated candidates listed in the table,” read part of the circular.

Mr Atandi’s main challenger, Dr Nicholas Ochogo filed a petition under certificate of urgency before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) after Orange party tribunal upheld the April 13 nomination results where Mr Atandi won.

In the petition, the ODM party and Mr Atandi were the first and the second respondents. This was the second petition challenging Mr Atandi’s win in ODM party nominations.

In his petition Mr Ochogo wanted the ODM party to nullify the nomination and offer him a direct ticket to contest in August polls.

In the ruling delivered on April 30, the PPDT gave the NEB 72 hours to conduct fresh nominations in Alego Usonga which the party did not obey.

In Gem constituency, the PPDT directed the ODM National Elections Board to issue the incumbent MP Elisha Odhiambo with a nomination ticket.

The Orange party had already issued the ticket to Dr Jalang'o Midiwo.

In Bondo constituency, the PPDT also directed a repeat election whose deadline lapsed on April 8.

The NEB however, petitioned the ruling at the High Court challenging the PPDT ruling in the prayers the party seeks to be allowed to use other methods to pick the Bondo parliamentary aspirant without using universal suffrage.

Mr Andiwo Mwai challenged Dr Gideon Ochanda’s nomination citing irregularities during the April 13 exercise.