I’m not favoured by ODM, Jalang'o Midiwo tells Gem residents

Dr Jalang'o Midiwo has defended himself against allegations of being favoured by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after being given a direct ticket.

Speaking a day after the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) issued him a direct ticket to fly the Orange party flag in the August 9 General Election, Dr Midiwo thanked the party for recognising the irregularities that led to Mr Odhiambo being declared the winner in the party primaries.

He pointed out that his nomination now serves justice to the residents of Gem whose victory had been ‘stolen’. Mr Odhiambo was declared the winner with 7,405 votes against Dr Midiwo’s 6,384 votes.

"We managed to prove to the party that the April 13 party primary was marred with irregularities, including voter bribery and intimidation against my supporters," he said.

Dr Midiwo, who took a victory lap across the constituency before concluding with a homecoming party at his parent’s home in Mabinju on Friday, said he will now focus on clinching the Gem parliamentary seat.

"I am now calling on my worthy opponents to put our differences aside and work towards ensuring the victory of our party leader Raila Odinga," he said.

Dr Midiwo's convoy snaked through Akala, Ramula, Wagai, Kambare and Yala shopping centers where he addressed roadside rallies and urged the people to rally behind him and Mr Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate.

Dr Midiwo was accompanied by a number of ODM ward representative candidates.

Yala Township MCA William Kinyanyi expressed confidence that Dr Midiwo's victory will ensure the much-needed reforms.

“We are now calling on you to put an end to the skewed implementation of projects and end the discriminatory implementation of projects," he said.

Others who accompanied Mr Midowo included Nick Wanga for South Gem and nominated MCA Linda Juma.

Dr Midiwo was declared the winner on Thursday, four days after ODM Central Committee overturned the ruling of the dispute tribunal that upheld the nomination of Mr Odhiambo as the party’s duly elected candidate.

The critical organ last Sunday directed NEB to issue a direct ticket in line with Rule with Rule 8 (b) of the party primaries and nominations rules.