Women handed three years for abetting FGM in Samburu

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Two women in Samburu were on Thursday handed a three-year prison sentence each for forcing a 13-year-old girl to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM).

