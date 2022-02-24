Kuria elders join FGM fight ahead of schools’ closure

Anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) stakeholders in Migori County are leading a joint crackdown on the retrogressive practice amidst fears of planned circumcision during the upcoming school holidays.

At a conference in Kehancha town on Thursday, the crusaders resolved to intensify the campaign ahead of the March-April school break. Those present included elders, government officers, reformed circumcisers and activists.

Kuria West Assistant Commissioner Lilian Wabala warned of punitive actions against perpetrators.

“It is not going to be a walk in the park. We will smoke out the perpetrators and ensure they face the full force of the law because it seems dialogue has failed,” Mrs Wabala said.

National deadline

She reiterated the government’s commitment to eliminating the outlawed practice this year in line with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive.

“Ending FGM is a joint effort and we will be working closely with elders and law-enforcement agencies to address the menace,” she said.

Mr Paul Rugut, the director at Child's Life, an international organisation championing the anti-FGM fight, said they were keen on sharing information with Tanzanian authorities to curb cross-border practice.

“It has emerged that girls are sneaked into Tanzania to undergo the cut. We are bringing on board authorities across the border to have the vice rooted out,” he said.

They said stationing police officers at the porous border will also be useful.

“We are out to work as a team with the government and other relevant stakeholders to end FGM, which still poses a serious challenge to our young girls,” said Mrs Susan Matinde, the coordinator at Goceso Women Network, a community-based organisation in Kuria West.

In December, over 400 girls were rescued and 80 perpetrators arrested in connection with FGM among the Bugumbe clan in Kuria West. There are fears of a spike when schools close for the end of the 2021 school calendar.

Nation.africa has established that circumcisers from the three clans of Bwirege, Nyabasi, and Bukira are preparing for the cut after changing the initiation season to March-April to align with the school calendar. The cut was previously carried out in December.

Slow progress

Activists said many girls crossed over to Tanzania to undergo the cut, while some were secretly being mutilated at dawn.

Data from the Anti-FGM Board indicate that about 3,000 girls were subjected to cross-border FGM in 2020.

Last year, two clans, Bumera of Tanzania and Renchoka from both countries, subjected more than 800 girls to FGM.

“We have girls and families who cross the border from both sides for the cut. This can be stopped by increasing vigilance for arrests, this is our main agenda,” Kuria West Sub County police commander Mr Cletti Kimaiyo said.

Last year, elders from the Kuria community signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to end FGM. Despite the pledge, however, little has been achieved, with crusaders now launching a series of behaviour change campaigns.