Kuria elders join FGM fight ahead of schools’ closure

FGM, Kuria elders

Kuria elders sign a memorandum to end female genital mutilation in Kehancha town on October 8, 2021, after a consultative meeting with officials from the Anti-FGM Board.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kuria West Assistant Commissioner Lilian Wabala warned of punitive actions against perpetrators.
  • Nation.africa has established that circumcisers from the three clans of Bwirege, Nyabasi, and Bukira are preparing for the cut.
  • Last year, elders from the Kuria community signed a memorandum of understanding with the government to end FGM.

Anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) stakeholders in Migori County are leading a joint crackdown on the retrogressive practice amidst fears of planned circumcision during the upcoming school holidays.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.