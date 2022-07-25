Teacher killed by gunmen outside Baragoi High School gate

A Baragoi High School teacher was on Monday afternoon killed by unknown gunmen in a fresh attack in the volatile region ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Mr Cyrus Kirukura, was killed when the attackers waylaid and sprayed bullets on him. He was on his way to hospital for treatment.

The school's headteacher Elijah Letakai said the teacher was killed just 200 metres from the school's main gate, a few minutes after noon.

In a interview with the Nation, Mr Letakai revealed that the victim was on his way to hospital in Baragoi town to receive medication after he felt unwell throughout the morning hours.

Unfortunate incident

According to Mr Letakai, Mr Kirukura reported to school on Monday morning but complained of joint pains and sought permission for medication.

"That is a very unfortunate incident. He was killed 200 metres from our school main gate," Mr Letakai told the Nation.

Samburu North Deputy County Commissioner Jackson Oloo who confirmed the incident said police have launched a manhunt for the criminals who escaped after heinous incident.

Mr Oloo added that investigations are underway to find out the motive of the brutal murder.

"There are allegations that he was shot by unknown gunmen but our team is on the ground conducting investigations to find out the motive," Mr Oloo said on Monday.

The body of the deceased is being preserved at Samburu County Referral Hospital Mortuary in Maralal town.

Baragoi Boys High School has severally turned inti a battlefield between rival warring communities in the region.

Since early 2000s, the school's performance has been affected by endemic insecurity in Baragoi land, which also saw students enrollment drastically go down as parents started withdrawing their children from the school, fearing for their lives.

In 2015, the school watchman was shot dead by unknown armed gunmen near the gate as he stepped out to go home. He was also a Kenya Police Reservist.