Nine killed, 4 injured in Isiolo bandit attack

Nine people have been killed and four injured in a banditry attack in Burat, Isiolo.

Reports indicate that the bandits suspected to have come from the neighbouring Samburu County struck LMD area three times, killing six camel herders and three people in their homesteads about 10 kilometres from Isiolo town on Friday.

Burat Chief Abdinassir Abdisalan said the criminals raided the area between 10am and 2pm killing eight people on the spot before vanishing. Another died while receiving treatment at Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

“The bandits had intention to steal camels and livestock in the area,” he said.

Residents have accused the police of slow response saying had they responded in time, the subsequent attacks could have been prevented.

Tension is building up in the area following the attack with the majority of the area residents fleeing to safety.

The administrator said a contingency of police officers had been deployed to ensure normalcy resumes.

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha said the government should take responsibility for the loss for not considering earlier pleas by leaders to have Rapid Deployment Unit and General Service Unit officers deployed to insecurity prone areas.

Mr Odha had in late March written to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to have National Police Reservists armed and deployed in the area.

“Had the government considered our appeal to deploy officers in Isiolo Central and Chari, the deaths could have been prevented,” he said while condoling with the bereaved families.

The lawmaker said having previously faced a security crisis, the two areas should be declared as disturbed areas for enhanced security.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding recently said the security team was committed to tracking criminals.