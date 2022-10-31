Samburu to establish security camps to combat banditry

Samburu County is planning to establish fortified security camps in troubled Samburu North to stem rampant bandit activities.

The camps, which will have a structured administration, will be occupied by local community rangers.

Samburu Governor Jonathan Lelelit said the camps will help end cattle rustling in the region.

Rangers will work closely with local police in the troubled Marti, Nachola, Baragoi, Kawap, Ngilai and Suyian areas.

Mr Lelelit said he had submitted budgetary proposals to fund specific programmes that will foster peace in Samburu.

He noted that young warriors or morans engage in age-old cattle rustling activities that have left hundreds dead and others maimed.

He said it was time to end the decades-old insecurity and vowed to work with the national security team to achieve this goal.

Earlier this year, the government deployed 90 National Police Reservists (NPR) in Samburu West to curb cattle rustling after they underwent a month-long training with the General Service Unit (GSU).

The reservists received special training on human rights and other tactics.

NPRs help security teams to maintain peace and security.

In 2019, the government withdrew 3,000 guns from NPRs, arguing that they were behind increased insecurity in the North Rift region.

Cattle rustling in Samburu has brought untold suffering to communities and livestock worth millions have been stolen.