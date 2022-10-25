Five arrested as last guns stolen from slain police officers are recovered

Security officers in Baringo have recovered all the guns stolen from police officers killed in a bandit attack in Naipetom village in Turkana East on September 25, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed has said.

The attack left eight police officers, a local chief and two civilians dead, with the killers making away with the guns.

The officers were pursuing stolen cattle when they were ambushed and killed by suspected Pokot bandits who had raided the village and made away with the animals.

Mr Mohamed on Tuesday told Nation.Africa that the guns were recovered deep in Tiaty West sub-county in an ongoing multi-agency operation.

“The guns were recovered in Akoret village, some through diplomacy and others through application of force by the officers,” he said.

“We appreciate the chief, elders and the security team for recovering the arms, which would have been used to arm more people. This is testament that a majority of criminals have treated Tiaty as their safe haven and we shall deal with them,” he said.

Notorious bandits

Five notorious bandits from Tiaty and Turkana were arrested and are under investigation in connection with a spate of murders, cattle rustling and banditry in the region, he added.

Mr Mohamed urged residents still holding illegal arms to immediately surrender them to law enforcers.

“We cannot enjoy peace in Kerio Valley when we still have people holding guns illegally. The government will continue with the operation until we have sustainable peace,” he said.

“In the ongoing operation, we have recovered over 150 illegal arms and we believe more are still in the wrong hands.”

At a sensitisation forum on small arms and light weapons on October 12, Baringo County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa urged locals to take advantage of the one-month amnesty and surrender illegal guns to authorities so as to avoid arrest.

Mr Mohamed said the government plans to open up the region for investment and this cannot happen without peace.