Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga loses re-election bid to Eli Letipila

Samburu North MP Alois Musa Lentoimaga has lost his re-election bid.

In the results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday afternoon, the two-term MP lost his seat to Dominic Eli Letipila, who ran under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Letipila, a new entrant in politics, garnered 13,768 against the 7,429 of Mr Lentoimaga (Jubilee).

Former Samburu County deputy governor Joseph Lemarkat (independent) came in third with 537 votes.

Mr Letipila thanked Samburu North constituents for electing him.

"I wish to thank the great people of Samburu North for the enormous confidence in electing me as the next MP. I thank all for the prayers and support in the just concluded general elections," Mr Letipila said on Thursday evening.

The MP-elect promised to work tirelessly to restore peace in the banditry-prone Samburu North. The region has been hit by frequent cattle rustling and banditry.

"We have challenges as a people, peace being the main priority, and I beseech all of us to work together and join hands to make peace a possibility for our people in Samburu North," he added.

In March, Mr Letipila resigned from the Kenya Revenue Authority in Mombasa to join politics. He had worked for the taxman for about 15 years.

He is a customs expert with extensive experience and expertise in customs law and administration, customs regulations and broad knowledge in cargo clearance