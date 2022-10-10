Samburu Governor Jonathan Lelelit makes fresh start with new appointments

Residents of Samburu are waiting to see how Governor Jonathan Lelelit will manage their expectations after he nominated close allies to key positions in his government.

Mr Lelelit faced an uphill task balancing gender, minority and clan interests in his cabinet appointments.

The governor is expected to reward loyalists who stood by him through his campaigns.

Mr Lelelit has named six nominees so far, including politicians Elly Stephen Loldepe and Rafael Lenaiyara.

Mr Loldepe was picked as County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, and Mr Lenaiyara for Tourism and Cooperatives.

Governor Lelelit defended the two appointments, citing their experience.

He said he planned to appoint specialists and technocrats to his cabinet in a bid to enhance performance in crucial sectors.

He also nominated Dr Nassir Lekudere as CEC executive for Health.

"I will make more appointments later. I’m very keen to appoint specialists and competent individuals to head the departments," he said.

Other nominees included Wilson Lesuuda (Education and Vocational Training), Moses Leluata (Public Works, Roads and Transport) and Everlyne Lentaano (Water, Environment and Natural Resources).

Last month, the governor dismissed all executives and chief officers who served under the previous administration.

All chief officers were asked to hand over to others.

Mr Lelelit warned lazy and incompetent county workers that they will not be spared.