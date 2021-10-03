Experts detonate mortar bomb in Samburu County

samburu bomb

The mortar bomb that was detonated by experts in Naiborkeju, Samburu County on October 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

 Bomb experts on Sunday detonated a mortar bomb in Naiborkeju area, Samburu County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.