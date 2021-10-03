Experts detonate mortar bomb in Samburu County

Bomb experts on Sunday detonated a mortar bomb in Naiborkeju area, Samburu County.

The explosive was discovered on Saturday evening by herders who reported to the area administrators.

Initially, the locals had reported seven mysterious metallic items. However, the experts discovered six of them were dummy bombs and only one, which weighed 2 kilogram was live.

During the detonation exercise conducted by experts from the Bomb Disposal Unit, locals scampered to safety following a thunderous explosion that rocked the village on the outskirts of Kisima town.

Naiborkeju area in Samburu Central was initially a training ground for Kenya Defence Forces and there have been reports of explosives injuring locals in the past.

Samburu Central deputy Sub County Police Commander Abdikadir Malicha said they were called by local administrators who informed them that locals had discovered “suspicious objects” on Saturday and police secured the area.

Mr Malicha linked the device to military training by the Kenyan army in the area.

He asked residents to report to the police when they encounter any metallic substances in the area.

Several cases of bombs and landmines have been reported in Samburu County in the past. Residents are calling on the KDF to mop up undetonated bombs at their past training grounds in Samburu County.

A resident Mzee Mesira Leamo noted that children are at risk since they usually play with metallic and attractive devices.

"The bombs may be attracting children who are grazing in the absence of adults. Our animals are not spared either," Mzee Leamo said.

There have been a number of casualties in the region, mostly children taking care of animals on the hills and plain. Some suffer severe burns while others develop hearing problems.