Experts detonate unexploded mortar bomb in Samburu

Bomb experts on Sunday detonated an unexploded mortar bomb in Shabaa, Samburu County, following its discovery by residents the previous day.

Herders alerted local administrators after coming across the device on Saturday morning.

Samburu Central Police Commander Abdikadir Malicha said the administrators informed them that residents had discovered “a suspicious object”, which police confirmed to be a mortar bomb.

During the detonation by experts from the Bomb Disposal Unit, locals scampered for safety after a thunderous explosion rocked the village on the outskirts of Maralal town.

Police secure an area in Shabaa, Samburu County, where an unexploded military mortar bomb was found on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

Mr Malicha linked the discovery to military training in the area by the Kenya army.

"We responded swiftly. The area was secured by the team that arrived early today (Sunday). The explosive was detonated successfully. It may have been abandoned after a paramilitary training in the region several years ago," he said.

Several such cases have been reported in Samburu in the past, forcing residents to ask the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to conduct a mop-up.

Resident Mzee Lolkulo noted that children are at risk since they play with the attractive metal devices.

"The bombs may attract children grazing in the fields in the absence of adults. Our animals are not spared either," he said.

Several casualties have been in the area, most of the children taking care of animals. Some suffer severe burns while others develop hearing problems.

Among the affected areas are Archers Post in Samburu East, along the Samburu-Isiolo border, as well as Baawa and Poro in Samburu Central.