Experts detonate unexploded mortar bomb in Samburu

An unexploded military mortar bomb is pictured in Shabaa, Samburu County, where it was detonated on June 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Several such cases have been reported in Samburu in the past, forcing residents to ask the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to mop them up.

Bomb experts on Sunday detonated an unexploded mortar bomb in Shabaa, Samburu County, following its discovery by residents the previous day.

