Samburu, Laikipia targeted in major gun mop-up drive

Security officers

Security officers patrol the area where 14 people were shot dead by bandits in Suyian, Samburu County, on November 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffrey Ondieki | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


  • Government warns that security agencies will forcefully seize illegal guns and arrest bandits.
  • Two KDF soldiers and two GSU officers were killed by bandits in Laikipia on Wednesday.

We’re coming for you! That’s the message the government is sending gunmen in banditry hotspots of Samburu and Laikipia counties as a major offensive targeting a stockpile of illegal firearms in the region looms.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.