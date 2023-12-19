Revealed: Nine governors who did not spend a coin on development

Nine governors did not spend a single coin on development of their counties in the three months that ended September while three others sunk less than one percent of their budgets on growth programmes, says a new report by the Controller of Budget (COB).

Another three dedicated less than one percent of their spending to development, as the rest was gobbled up by salaries and other recurrent spending.

The governors who failed to spend a single shilling on development were Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Cecily Mbarire (Embu), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), Jonathan Lelelit (Samburu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Jeremiah Lomorukai (Turkana) and Erick Mutai (Kericho).

The COB, in her report on counties’ budget implementation during the first quarter of 2023/24 (July – September), revealed that the nine governors spent all the money released to them paying salaries and other recurrent expenditures, completely ignoring development projects for their residents.

“During the reporting period, County governments spent Sh6.92 billion on development activities, representing an absorption rate of 3.7 percent of the annual development budget of Sh188.13 billion. Analysis of development expenditure as a proportion of approved annual development budget shows that 11 counties did not report expenditure on development programmes,” the Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o reported.

Dr Nyakang’o also reported that governors Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), and Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), committed less than 1 percent of their budgets in quarter one to development, all the other budgets going into recurrent expenditures.

This implies that citizens of the 13 counties were subjected to starvation of development initiatives through the three months, as the county bosses prioritised funds they got on paying salaries, allowances and operational expenses of offices.

Nairobi, for instance, spent all Sh3.45 billion on recurrent expenditures alone, which accounted for 73.7 percent of all the funds authorised by the COB for the county to spend.

“Analysis of expenditure by economic classification indicates that the County Executive spent Sh2.56 billion on employee compensation and Sh452.81 million on operations and maintenance. Similarly, the County Assembly spent Sh139.82 million on employee compensation and Sh294.98 million on operations and maintenance,” the COB reported. However, she noted that the county did not report any spending on development activities.

Turkana County, on the other hand, spent Sh1.08 billion (99 percent of funds authorised by the COB for spending during the quarter), on recurrent activities.

In Nakuru, as Governor Kihika spent Sh1.71 billion to pay county employee salaries and another Sh1.18 billion for operations and maintenance. She only spent Sh13.1 million (a mere 0.45 percent) of the overall spending during the three months on development activities.

This means that for every one shilling Ms Kihika put into the development activities for the residents of Nakuru, she spent Sh220 on salaries and other recurrent activities.

In Makueni, out of the Sh1.1 billion that Gov Mutula spent between July and September, only Sh1.3 million (0.1 percent), was to development. This means that for every Sh1 that Mr Mutula put into the development of Makueni, he set aside Sh845 to pay county salaries and run county offices and other operations, unrelated to development.

In Bungoma, Gov Lusaka, who is also the immediate former Speaker of the Senate, spent only Sh10.4 million out of the total spend of Sh1.7 billion during the three months, on development.

The 13 governors were therefore, the worst performers in terms of spending on the development of their counties as they ignored development activities and prioritised salaries.

Of the Sh904 million spent in Turkana County during the three months, 89.5 percent went to salaries, as was 78.3 percent of the Sh3.4 billion spent in Nairobi.

Governor Simba Arati of Kisii also spent Sh1.36 billion (79.6 percent of the Kisii County government’s entire Sh1.7 billion spending during the quarter), on personnel emoluments alone, as his Makueni counterpart spent 77 percent of his Sh1 billion budget for the quarter on salaries.

In total, 10 counties spent at least two-thirds of their budgets for the quarter on salaries alone.

The Public Finance Management law guiding how public funds should be spent, requires that spending on development activities must constitute at least 35 percent of total spending by public entities.

Overall, spending on development by all 47 counties during the three months, however, constituted a mere 10.2 percent of the total spend.

The counties disbursed Sh67.47 billion between July and September, out of which only Sh6.9 billion was put into development, as recurrent spending constituted Sh60.56 billion.

Spending on salaries and allowances for the 47 county employees alone gobbled Sh41.8 billion (62 percent of the total spending by the counties.

“The combined County governments’ budgets approved by the County Assemblies amounted to Sh534.63 billion and comprised Sh188.13 billion (35.2 percent) allocated to development expenditure and Sh346.51 billion (64.8 percent) for recurrent expenditure,” the COB observed in the report.