Protests rock Kitale as other parts of North Rift remain calm

Save for Kitale town in Trans Nzoia county, Azimio demos did not happen in North Rift counties, with residents going about their usual business urging President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to engage in dialogue and chart the way forward for the country.

Monday was a peaceful day across Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, and West Pokot counties, with a section of leaders, led by Senator Jackson Mandago, saying the protests were unnecessary and for selfish interests.

There was no presence of police in major towns in the regions.

Mr Mandago and other local MPs said the protests were aimed at undermining President Ruto's government, which has only been in power for about six months. The leaders urged President Ruto to ignore Mr Odinga and focus on delivering his campaign promises to Kenyans.

In Kitale town, however, protestors carried sufurias and waved placards as they poured onto the streets to protest the high cost of living, particularly the price of maize flour.

Teargas

Police lobbed tear gas and dispersed the peaceful demonstration by the Azimio supporters in the town. The supporters were marching to the county commissioner's office to present their petition when riot police confronted them at Mamboleo hotel.

Running battles between police and the group ensued, prompting traders to hastily close their shops. Students reporting back to school after the mid-term break were caught in the melee in the town centre.

Protestors in Kitale town who took part in the Monday March 20, 2023 mass action called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga. Police lobbed tear gas canisters and dispersed the peaceful demonstration. The handful of supporters was marching to the County Commissioner's office to present their petition when anti-riot officers confronted and dispersed them at Mamboleo hotel. Photo credit: Evans Jaola | Nation Media Group

Addressing journalists before police dispersed the group, the demonstrators declared their support for mass action called by Mr Odinga, insisting that their demonstration was peaceful.

"We are peaceful. We are not interfering with people’s businesses. There is no looting and we are headed to the county commissioner's office to present our petition," said Mr Ocholla.

Trans Nzoia police commander Patrick Lobolio said officers had been deployed in the town to patrol and ensure business continued smoothly.

"We have deployed enough officers to patrol the town and ensure there is no disruption of business," said Mr Lobolio.

Eldoret- President's home town

In Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County — the hometown of President William Ruto — business went on as usual, with people keeping off the Monday protests called by Mr Odinga.

The streets that were flooded with thousands of citizens heading to different places, including students returning to school.

“For us, we don’t have any problem with the current government. We elected them and we will support them. Raila Odinga had the chance to protest over the high cost of living during the handshake, why should he protest now?” Mr John Kipng’eno asked.

He said Mr Odinga should be held accountable for what is currently happening in the country, stating that Kenyans were still reeling from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Daniel Chesire said that even though residents of Uasin Gishu county were not participating in the protests there was a need for President Ruto to engage opposition leaders in talks.

“Time has come for the two leaders to engage in dialogue to improve the economy of our country. It is only a fool who thinks that things are fine in our country. We must avoid tribalism and embrace one another regardless of our political stands,” he advised.

Members of the public going about their business in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on March 20, 2023. No protests were witnessed in the county as people kept off the call for mass action by Azimio leader Raila Odinga. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

While admitting that the economy was in a bad place, Mr Enock Koigey, a boda operator on Moi avenue in Eldoret town, said holding protests will not solve anything. He blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the current state of the economy.

He urged Kenyans to be patient with President Ruto and give him time to revive the economy as promised in the next two to three years.

“We have seen protests going on in Nairobi. The economy is tough, but this was brought about by the former president. If people should protest, then it must

be peaceful, not throwing stones and destroying property,” Mr Koigey said.

Mr Julius Rugut said protests are extremely expensive, urging the two leaders to engage in dialogue.

“There is a need for our leaders to find a way forward for the prosperity of our country,” he said, urging the Opposition to give President Ruto one year to stabilise the country’s economy.

Kabarnet - A beehive of activity

A spot check in Baringo established that businesses in the major towns of Kabarnet, Mogotio, Eldama Ravine, Chemolingot, Kabartonjo, and Marigat were not interrupted in any way and there were no protests.

Kabarnet's main stage was a beehive of activity, with learners boarding vehicles to report back to their schools.

Residents distanced themselves from the protests and accused the opposition leader of being a perennial attention-seeker.

Mr Richard Ruto, from Kabarnet town, said the county is grappling with a myriad challenges, including insecurity and food shortage which cannot be solved by picketing.

"We will not go to the streets in the name of shambolic elections and other baseless issues. Let us give President William Ruto time to deliver what he promised to the electorate and avoid sideshows which can lead to discord, " said Mr Ruto.

New Content Item (1) Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Calm Kapsabet

The same situation was witnessed in key towns of Nandi County- Kapsabet, Nandi Hills, Kaptumo, Kabiyet, Kobujoi, Mosoriot, and Meteitei towns where a peaceful day was witnessed.

At the Nandi County government offices, Governor Stephen Sang and his deputy Dr Yulta Mitej were busy conducting the swearing-in of newly appointed chief officers to various departments.

Anglican Bishop Paul Korir and church leaders who conducted prayers at the swearing-in asked Kenyan to keep off Mr Odinga's call for demonstrations.

Bandits insecurity

In Lodwar town, where residents kept off the countrywide mass action activities, they said they were pressed with insecurity, which has disrupted their livelihoods.

"How I wish opposition chief Raila Odinga could first help us voice our concerns over insecurity. We can't move freely to Kitale to buy essential commodities that other parts of the country have but only complaining of high prices," noted Mr James Ekitela.

Residents urged the Opposition chief to lead demonstrations to push for sustainable peace and security in areas affected by banditry.

Turkana Colleges and University Students Association President Michael Ekai issued an advisory to all students to refrain from the protests after the Ministry of Interior termed it illegal.

New Content Item (2) Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

It was the same case in Kapenguria, Sigor, Kacheliba, and Ortum towns in West Pokot, where residents said they have no time for demonstrations.

"A normal person who is struggling cannot think of demos. Those participating are after protecting their wealth. Raila has nothing to lose. The demos will contribute to the high cost of living,” said nominated MCA Elijah Kasheusheu.

A tout, Mr Mark Wawire, and businesswoman Yvonne Nafula, said they were struggling to make ends meet and cannot take part in protests.

“I woke up early thinking about my children and came to work. No one will feed my family after the demos. Raila Odinga should style up,” Ms Wafula said.