Protest aftermath: Uneasy calm returns to the mountain

An uneasy calm returned in Mt Kenya region towns that were on Tuesday rocked by demonstrations, with the police intensifying patrols in areas that might be targeted by protesters. Security was also beefed up for senior government officials.

Tension however remained high in anticipation of today’s (Thursday) planned demonstrations with security chiefs having mobilized additional police officers for back up as county security committees held high level meetings where officers were briefed.

In Laikipia, County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha, who chaired the security meeting, declined to speak to the media with regard to the planned protests.

The Murang’a County security committee identified individuals whose security would be enhanced, with reports that they were soft targets for protesters.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was placed with the highest security priority owing to his sensitive position in the National Assembly where he is the Chairman of the Budget and Appropriation committee. Senior police officers confirmed evacuation of some close family members of the MP to Nairobi in the dead of night amid fears of an attack.

The second suspected threat was to National Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u who hails from Kandara Constituency. Ranked third is Maragua MP Mary wa Maua who has been vocal on President William Ruto's Finance Bills.

A spot check in Nyeri showed that Chieni Supermarket, linked to Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, was empty after it was vandalised by protesters. Food wrappers and tins were scattered across the two-storey building.

Speaking to Nation, Mr Wainaina said that he was yet to assess the extent of the damage.

"We are still compiling the data on how much we have lost. For now I can't comment," he said.