Nyanza investment conference postponed amid fears protesters would storm venue

The much anticipated Nyanza International Investment Conference, which was to be graced by President William Ruto in Kisumu this Friday, has been postponed indefinitely.

The decision to cancel the event was reached after it emerged that protesters had planned to storm the venue and express their displeasure with President Ruto's administration.

A corrupted poster publicising the event slated for Friday June 28th and Saturday 29th at the Ciala Resort surfaced online bearing anti-Finance Bill 2024 protest notice. A few hours later, the organisers postponed the much hyped event.

According to Mr Japh Olende, Chairman of the conference, and Engineer George Omolo MacOdawa, chairman of the Nyanza Professionals Forum, the decision was arrived at following recent developments in the country.

"We, the organising committee of the Nyanza International Investment Conference, have come to a decision to postpone the conference until a later date," said the organisers.

They indicated that they will communicate new conference dates after a keen review of necessary parameters needed to ensure a successful conference.