Political parties battle for soul of Gusii nation ahead of 2027 elections

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Jubilee and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) political parties are out to wrestle for the political soul of the Gusii nation.

The parties, led by President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nyamira County Governor Amos Nyaribo respectively, have intensified their political posturing and recruitment drive ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ODM party has enjoyed relative dominance in Gusii since the defeat of the then Simeon Nyathae-led Ford People party in 2007 and its subsequent decline in popularity.

However, UDA (member of ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance), Jubilee and UPA (Azimio affiliated) are out to challenge ODM's dominance in the region.

UPA has the highest number of elected MCAs in Nyamira County Assembly and the second highest in Kisii.

Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Enock Okero and his Kisii counterpart Dr Philip Nyanumba had both contested the 2022 elections on the UPA tickets.

In Kisii County Assembly, UPA secretary general Jacob Bagaka is also the deputy speaker.

In Nyamira, UPA's elected MCAs Thaddues Nyabaro, Abel Mose and Nyambega Gisesa are the deputy speaker, majority leader and majority whip respectively.

The party, which was formed ahead of the 2022 elections, is linked to former Cabinet Secretary for Internal Affairs Fred Matiang'i and former Solicitor General Ken Ogeto.

The UPA in particular is keen to inherit the support base of the now defunct Ford People and to present itself as a political party with home-grown ideologies that the Gusii people can identify with.

In the recent past, Mr Nyaribo has led UPA officials in popularising the party in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

"This is the party for the Gusii community and we should all join hands to support it. We will open party offices in every county in Gusii land and in at least 26 counties across the country," said Governor Nyaribo.

Addressing the same gathering, Kisii County Governor Simba Arati hailed the plurality of political parties in the region as the epitome of democracy.

Mr Arati also acknowledged the inroads made by the UPA, describing it as the house of the Omogusii (Gusii people).

"We have the UDA whose national treasurer is Mr Japhet Nyakundi. I am the deputy chairman of ODM and my brother Governor Nyaribo is leading the UPA party, the house of the Omogusii. I wish them all well," said Governor Simba.

Nationally, the UDA and ODM are currently the largest political parties in terms of parliamentary seats, in that order.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula (centre) with Kisii Governor Simba Arati (left) and Senator Richard Onyonka. The two county leaders announced a ceasefire to end a long political stalemate. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Speaking at a fundraising event in Bonchari on Sunday, UPA national chairperson Nyambega Gisesa urged the community to rally behind the two elected governors to unite the community.

"Simba Arati is our spokesperson as the Omogusii community and he has now joined hands with his counterpart from Nyamira, Governor Nyaribo. Let's rally behind them," said Mr Gisesa.

The fundraising event, which was graced by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, was organised by Bonchari MP Dr Charles Onchoke, who is the deputy leader of the UPA.

Mr Gisesa urged Mr Wetangula (leader of Ford Kenya) not to fall into the UDA's trap of wanting the Kenya Kwanza coalition parties to collapse into one.

A political duel is already looming in the Nyansiongo and Nyamaiya Ward by-elections.

A 2022 Nyansiongo Ward aspirant on an ODM ticket has already hinted at joining the UPA party ahead of the mini-poll.

Also Read: Malala takes UDA popularisation drive to Kisii

Despite this, Governor Arati was recently nominated by Mr Odinga as the ODM's national vice chairman and has since declared the Gusii nation an ODM zone in an attempt to stamp his authority.

The decision to have Mr Arati serve as national vice chairman is seen as an effort by the ODM to retain its Gusii support base.

Mr Arati used the same platform on Sunday to warn the UDA party against alleged chest-thumping as it seeks to penetrate the Gusii region ahead of the next elections.

"I have heard the UDA people chest-thumping. I want to say unequivocally that here in Kisii is ODM (zone). So come slowly if you must," Mr Arati declared.

He described his party, ODM, as the strongest party with a national outlook that embraces democracy and urged the people of Gusii to remain steadfast in it.

The ruling UDA party also has several outspoken politicians in key government and party positions.

These include South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro (National Assembly Majority Whip), Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi (UDA National Treasurer) and businessman Charles Chweya (UDA Resource Mobilisation).

Speaking during an aggressive UDA popularisation and membership drive in Mosocho (Kisii) in July this year, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala promised that the party was in the process of opening regional offices to organise its supporters into groups.

The organised groups, Mr Malala said, would allow party supporters to benefit from government programmes such as the Hustler Fund "since the President cannot employ all party supporters in the limited government positions".

Mr Nyakundi, for his part, urged the Gusii people to join the UDA en masse, claiming that it was the only party that could drive Kenya's agenda forward.

"The UDA is a party that the sons and daughters of nobodies from Gusii and Kenya at large can identify with", said Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri during the mobilisation campaign.