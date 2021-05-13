Syombua murder: Man who helped Ex-KDF soldier jailed for five years

Collins Pamba

Collins Pamba (left), who assisted former KDF officer Peter Mwaura Mugure to dispose of the bodies of his wife and two children, has been jailed for five years.

Photo credit: Mercy Mwende | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Nyeri has sentenced Collins Pemba, the man who assisted a former Kenya Defence Forces soldier dispose of the bodies of his wife and two children in Nanyuki to five years in jail.

