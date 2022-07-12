Senator Maina roots for Raila, asks boda boda riders to follow suit

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina has rooted for the election of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga in the August 9 polls.

Mr Maina, who is eyeing the Nyeri governor’s seat, said Mt Kenya leaders had met, discussed and agreed that only Mr Odinga’s coalition would serve the interests of Mt Kenya residents.

The senator said: “As leaders, we noted that the Mt Kenya region stands to benefit more from Mr Odinga’s political side.”

Addressing hundreds of boda boda riders at Mt Kenya Anglican Church of Kenya Guest House in Nyeri town, Mr Maina urged them to comb the villages and campaign for Mr Odinga.

Mr Maina’s remarks came after Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua received a warm welcome in Nyeri during their campaigns last week, with analysts saying the Azimio’s popularity in the perceived UDA zone was rising after the Narc-Kenya boss was named the ODM leader’s deputy.

On Sunday, Mr Maina said Mr Odinga was best suited for the house on the hill.

Mr Maina donated a motorbike to the riders and promised to establish a Sh1 billion revolving fund for micro, small and medium enterprises to boost the local economy if elected in August 9 polls.

He was with ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and said the revolving fund would help uplift businesses operated by youth, women and people with disabilities.

His government, he added, would set aside Sh300 million to issue loans to boda boda operators at subsidised rates.

The loans, he said, would help operators own their own motorcycles as opposed to hiring and remitting payments to owners on a daily basis.

"The effect of this will enable the flow of earning spread across the whole community as opposed to a few individuals or institutions. This will enable the boda boda industry to triple their earnings, raising the daily returns to Sh100 million and close to Sh3 billion a month,” Mr Maina said.

He also committed to create a friendly environment for the sector “in which there shall be no unnecessary harassment and thus encourage the growth of this industry”.

"It’s only when leadership with vision steps in that the growth of Nyeri County will be felt. Redeeming the lost glory starts now,” Mr Maina told the riders, who pledged to back his gubernatorial bid.

Mr Maina, who has adopted the name Kirinyaga in reference to his construction company, also pledged to support small-scale traders to grow their businesses.

The senator, who is vying under Jubilee, also promised to focus on improving agriculture, health and education in the county.

“I will ensure farmers get value for their money, an adequate market for their produce and value addition to create jobs,” he said.