You are thankless, you betrayed Ruto, Muturi and Kindiki tell Uhuru

Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of betraying his deputy William Ruto.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi stressed that Dr Ruto stood with President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 elections ‘but it was sad’ the Head of State had abandoned him in favour of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Addressing campaign rallies at Gatuiri and Baricho markets in Kirinyaga County on Sunday, the leaders described President Kenyatta as a thankless person who should be prepared to go to his Ichaweri home and rest.

"The President won the election twice because of (DP) Ruto and now he is backing (Mr) Odinga to succeed him. His efforts will be an exercise in futility," said Prof Kindiki.

He continued: "Kenyatta had even refused to participate in the repeat polls after the Supreme Court cancelled the presidential election but Ruto and I prevailed upon him not to give up and when he agreed, he emerged victorious."

Handshake

The leaders accused the President of oppressing his own people who helped him to take over power after his handshake with Mr Odinga.

Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki (centre) addressing a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally at Gatuiri market in Kirinyaga County on July 10, 2022. On the right is National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

"After assisting the Head of State, he edged us out from parliamentary committees and chased us away from the government. The President is now imposing Mr Odinga on us. It is not fair. He should leave us alone to find our own destiny," added Prof Kindiki.

The leaders told President Kenyatta to let Kenyans elect a leader of their choice.

“The President is even using Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and his Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho to campaign for Mr Odinga, this is unacceptable. The President and Mr Odinga will go home together on August 9," said Mr Muturi.

The leaders also endorsed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as their favourite gubernatorial candidate.

"Ms Waiguru has initiated a lot of development projects in this region and she deserves to be re-elected to continue improving the lives of residents," said Mr Muturi.

The National Assembly Speaker claimed Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici was not a performer and asked voters to reject her.

Governor Waiguru, shared similar sentiments with Prof Kindiki and Mr Muturi.

"We want DP Ruto (to succeed President Kenyatta) because he is a hardworking leader. We should give him all our votes," she said.

Mr Muturi told the audience that Dr Ruto understands the problems of ordinary people and he should be elected as the fifth President.

“Through the Bottom-Up Economic Model, Ruto will improve the lives of Kenyans and he is the best person to succeed President Kenyatta," said Mr Muturi.

Mr Muturi said Kenya Kwanza manifesto was the best and will ensure that small scale traders acquire funds to grow their businesses.

Ms Waiguru has exuded confidence that she will recapture her seat.

"I have built markets and water projects, my work speaks for itself and I know residents will vote me back," she said.

Ms Waiguru, who is defending her seat on United Democratic Alliance ticket, reiterated that the gubernatorial race was not a beauty contest and challenged opponents to conduct issue-based campaigns.

She asked voters to reject her rivals who are engaged in mudslinging, propaganda and insults.

She said the August 9 polls will be a contest between transformative leadership that wants to continue the path of progress against visionless leaders out to hoodwink voters.

The county boss said she was committed to uplifting the living standards of residents through Wezesha empowerment programmes.

She drummed up support for Dr Ruto, claiming the majority of Mt Kenya residents were solidly behind him and that no amount of blackmail, threats or coercion would force voters to abandon him.

Ms Waiguru asked voters to reject the politics of betrayal saying it was the turn of Mt Kenya people to support Dr Ruto because he had stood with President Kenyatta in the last two elections.